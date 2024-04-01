JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $131.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

