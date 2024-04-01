JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 15,034 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

