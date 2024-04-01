JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Rollins comprises about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Rollins worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

