JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Rollins by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

