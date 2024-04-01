JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $190.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

