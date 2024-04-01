John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. 13,831,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,349,848. The company has a market capitalization of $483.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

