Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 535,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 323,594 shares.The stock last traded at $130.32 and had previously closed at $128.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on KSPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 2.0 %
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.