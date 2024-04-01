Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 535,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 323,594 shares.The stock last traded at $130.32 and had previously closed at $128.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

