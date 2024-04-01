JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $178.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.08. The stock had a trading volume of 480,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

