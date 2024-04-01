JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 102,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. 1,904,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.