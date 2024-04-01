JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.