JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 420,746 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

