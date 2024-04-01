Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 20%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 121,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 60,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

