Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $88.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

