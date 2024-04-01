KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 4.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.39. 998,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,864,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KE by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $7,957,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of KE by 13.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

