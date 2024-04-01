Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

