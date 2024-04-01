Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue
Kenvue Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.