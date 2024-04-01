KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

