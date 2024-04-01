Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.20

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.20 and last traded at C$35.16, with a volume of 187535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9086433 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

