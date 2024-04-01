Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,517. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

