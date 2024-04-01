Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

