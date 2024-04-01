Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
