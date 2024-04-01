KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in shares of KLA by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $707.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,270. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

