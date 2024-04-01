Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.87

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 197259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.
Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0847 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
