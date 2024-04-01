Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $981.79. 650,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.98. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

