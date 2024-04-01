Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71,375 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 557.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. 342,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,521. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

