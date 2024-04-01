Landmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,931,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.82. 182,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

