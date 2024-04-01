Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,940 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,921,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.