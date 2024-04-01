Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,271,000 after purchasing an additional 258,491 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 686,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,777. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

