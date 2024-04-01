Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,130 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $862.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

