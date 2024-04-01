Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 323,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.52. 15,311,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808,173. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

