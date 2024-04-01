Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $479.95. 5,698,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,636. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

