Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,101 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises 1.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 7.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 12,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

