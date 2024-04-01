Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $248.24. The stock had a trading volume of 602,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,439. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.