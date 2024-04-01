Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 70,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

