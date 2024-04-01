Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,749.57

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $52,749.57 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

