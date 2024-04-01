Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.43. 568,303 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

