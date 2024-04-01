Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 13.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,419. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

