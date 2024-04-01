Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.37. The company had a trading volume of 287,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

