Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 297,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,319. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

