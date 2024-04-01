Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,642. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

