Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 70921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

