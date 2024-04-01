Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. 325,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,804,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

