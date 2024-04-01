LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head to Head Comparison

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LexinFintech and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.66, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LexinFintech and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.84 billion 0.16 $150.14 million $0.86 2.09 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.89 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.11

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.15% 11.24% 4.46% Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Integrated Ventures



Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

