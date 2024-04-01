Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.49. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,883,300 shares changing hands.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

