Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $573,533.10 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
LBTYA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 1,178,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
