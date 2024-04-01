LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
