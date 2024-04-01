LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.