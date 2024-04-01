Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

LNC stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

