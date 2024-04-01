Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 970,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,453,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

