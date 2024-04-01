LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) EVP John Burns Sells 33,243 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.69.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

