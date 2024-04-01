Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $58.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.50 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 339,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

