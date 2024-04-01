Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$16.40 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$12.60 to C$16.40 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.59.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.40. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

