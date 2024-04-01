MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.92. MAG Silver shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 270,619 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

